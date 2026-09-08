Ghana: Digital Gap to Close By End of 2027 - Minister

THE Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, has assured that the digital gap between urban and rural communities will be closed by the end of next year.

He also projected that Ghana would achieve 70 per cent 5G population coverage by March 2027.

"Working with the NCA, GIFEC, and the mobile network operators, we are prioritising the upgrade of our ageing 2G and 3G mass infrastructure in rural districts to become 4G, 5G-capable infrastructure, together with the fibre and microwave backhaul that is needed to carry that signal at real broadband speeds rather than in only name," Mr George stated. Read More