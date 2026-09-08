Ghana: Catholic Bishops Caution Chief Justice Over Remarks

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) has cautioned the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, to exercise restraint in his public remarks to avoid creating an impression of political alignment and undermining public confidence in the impartiality of the Judiciary.

The Conference said it had followed with interest recent remarks made by the Chief Justice during his visits to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) on September 2, 2026. Read More