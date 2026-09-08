Ghana: Police Foil Bank Attack, Arrest Robbery Suspects

8 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Service has foiled an alleged robbery attack on banks at Labone in Accra, killing two suspected robbers, arresting another and forcing a fourth suspect to flee.

The operation has also exposed a suspected syndicate accused of stalking bank customers, breaking into their vehicles and planning attacks on financial institutions in the Greater Accra and Tema metropolises.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, at a press briefing in Accra yesterday said the Police began gathering intelligence on the group in April following complaints about criminals monitoring customers who patronised various banks.

He said the suspects allegedly used master keys to open vehicles and, in some instances, broke into vehicles after their owners had withdrawn money. The group was also believed to be planning attacks on some banks.

Mr Yohuno noted that the office of the Special Operations Assistant to the IGP (SOA) was subsequently tasked to monitor the activities of the suspected gang.

The group was allegedly linked to the robbery of GH₵50,000 from a woman at Agbamaame in Tema Community Two on May 17, after she had withdrawn the money from a bank.

On June 11, the suspects allegedly attacked a young man at Achimota at gunpoint after he withdrew an unspecified amount from a bank. Read More

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