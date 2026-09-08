Ghana: Adu-Boahene's Lawyers to Conclude Cross-Examination of Eoco Witness Today

MALIK SULLEMANA — Lawyers for the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, who is standing trial for allegedly stealing GH₵49 million belonging to the state, are expected to conclude their cross-examination of the fourth prosecution witness today.

The High Court in Accra on September 3 adjourned the trial to September 8 because the Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, could not attend proceedings as he was appearing before the Supreme Court in a different matter.

Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, lead counsel for Mr Adu-Boahene, is expected to conclude his cross-examination of Mr Frank Marshall Cromwell, an EOCO investigator.

Mr Adu-Boahene and two others are facing charges of alleged embezzlement and financial misconduct in connection with a $7 million (GH₵49 million) cyber defence system contract.

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ISC, an Israeli company, was allegedly procured by the NSB to supply the cyber defence equipment in 2020, but the system was never delivered.

The State subsequently filed criminal charges against Mr Adu-Boahene, his wife and another accused.

Under cross-examination, the witness confirmed that EOCO did not engage ISC, nor the National Security Council, to confirm whether the system was actually purchased and delivered.

Mr Adu-Boahene and the other accused persons have pleaded not guilty and are on bail.

Mr Akyea has maintained that his clients committed no offence and will contest the prosecution's case.

Dr Srem-Sai noted that the prosecution had presented evidence that the GH₵49.1 million was Government of Ghana money held in a government agency's bank account.

According to him, the prosecution led evidence alleging that Mr Adu-Boahene opened a bank account in the name of his private company on the same day the first cheque was issued and diverted three cheques intended for a government agency into that account.

He said the State had tendered bank statements, purchase receipts and ownership documents to support its claim that the accused used the funds within six months to acquire houses and luxury vehicles for himself and associates.

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Earlier, Mr Cromwell testified that Mr Adu-Boahene transferred GH¢9.54 million to ISC Holdings, but made no further payments.

The witness told the court that the remaining funds were allegedly withdrawn for personal use until the account was depleted and later closed, with the balance transferred to another company linked to the accused.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has stated that investigations indicated that funds earmarked for the cyber defence project were diverted for personal use.