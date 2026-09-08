Malawi Government Censured Over 'Corrupt' Contract Breaches

Malawi's government has been slammed as "corrupt" after the High Court ordered it to fork out compensation to FOUR companies over a contract scandal that critics say exposes taxpayers to yet another crippling bill for official incompetence.

The damning ruling saw judge Simeon Mdeza rule that Mulli Brothers Limited, Web Commercials Limited, Rock Ba Rock and FF Trading must be compensated after their contracts under the Affordable Inputs Programme -- now rebranded the Farm Inputs Subsidy Programme -- were unlawfully withheld during the 2020/21 farming season.

Public expenditure tracking expert Mabvuto Bamusi didn't mince his words, branding the scandal a "corrupt practice" and a textbook case of grand corruption -- with cartels inside and outside government allegedly conniving to siphon off public funds through bogus compensation claims.

"This is a corrupt practice which demonstrates impunity and disregard of public finance management laws, because perpetrators of the malpractices know that their actions will go unpunished," Bamusi raged.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He wasn't alone. Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency boss Willy Kambwandira warned the ruling exposes taxpayers to yet another "enormous and potentially open-ended" compensation bill -- this time for fertiliser that was never even supplied.

Lawyer Benedicto Kondowe piled on, warning repeated breaches are torching investor confidence, scaring off suppliers, and driving up the cost of doing business with a government that simply can't be trusted to honour its contracts.

Economist Dalisto Kubalasa said the pattern points to something far more sinister -- a government developing a "concerning tendency" to break promises and trample contractual obligations underfoot, regardless of the consequences.

It comes just weeks after Weekend Nation revealed successive administrations have landed taxpayers with a jaw-dropping K3.2 TRILLION in court-ordered compensation payouts -- the toxic legacy of politically-driven decisions gone catastrophically wrong.

Furious campaigners are now demanding immediate action, insisting ordinary Malawians must stop footing the bill for reckless decisions made by politicians who were never held to account.

With public debt soaring past 90% of the economy and money that should be building clinics and fixing roads instead being torched on legal settlements, critics say citizens are being forced to pay TWICE -- once for the original bad decision, and again to clean up the mess.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They're demanding three things, and demanding them NOW:

FULL DISCLOSURE -- government must reveal every illegal decision, name the officials responsible, and publish the total cost to the public purse.

PERSONAL LIABILITY -- officials who signed off on unlawful decisions must be surcharged and forced to help pay for the compensation themselves, rather than dumping the entire bill on taxpayers.

PROSECUTIONS -- the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the courts must be allowed to do their jobs without political interference.

Campaigners warn that a nation "drowning in debt" simply cannot afford to keep bankrolling political recklessness -- insisting every kwacha wasted on illegal decisions is a kwacha stolen from a child's classroom, a patient's medicine, or a farmer's livelihood.