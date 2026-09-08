Mozambique: Marrupa Residents Return Home Following Terrorist Attack

Maputo — The Secretary of State for the northern province of Niassa, Silva Livone, has revealed that the residents of Marrupa district, in the southern boundary of Niassa Special Reserve, are already returning to their homes, following a terrorist attack on Thursday that forced about 15 employees from Mozambique Wild Adventures (MWA) tourist camps to flee.

The attack against the country's largest reserve, which forced the displacement of over 2,700 people, is believed to be the work of the same Islamist terrorists who have been operating in several of the districts of Cabo Delgado.

The Secretary of State was speaking on Monday, on the sidelines of the ceremony marking Victory Day - the 52nd anniversary of the agreement, signed in Lusaka on 7 September 1974 between the liberation movement, Frelimo, and the Portuguese state, which ended the anti-colonial war, and fixed 25 June 1975 as the date for Mozambican independence.

According to Livone, the situation is now calm as the "population of Marangira has returned to their homes."

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"Terrorism is a threat to peace, security, and community development. Everyone must be involved in the fight against this evil. We call upon the population to heighten vigilance and promptly report any suspicious activity to the authorities", he said.

During a visit to Marangira on Saturday - which served to assess the damage caused by the attack firsthand and to check on the condition of the communities and the status of affected essential services - the Secretary of State encouraged the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) to step up their operations in order to ensure the safety of the local population.

Livone also called on the public to remain vigilant and report the movements of suspicious individuals. His working visit

This is the second known major terrorist attack against Niassa Province. In 2025 June, the terrorists destroyed the facilities of the Kambako hunting ground, one of the hunting areas in the Niassa Special Reserve, not far from the Cabo Delgado's districts of Meluco, Montepuez and Mueda. During the invasion, the terrorists also took an unspecified number of people hostage.