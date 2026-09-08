Nigeria: Troops Repel Boko Haram/Iswap Attack On Base in Borno Community

Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), supported by the Nigerian Air Force and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have repelled a coordinated attack with sustained firepower and determined resistance, denying armed members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists the opportunity to breach or overrun their positions in the Pulka Community of the Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

The encounter led to recovery of arms and ammunition, even as troops immediately commenced exploitation operations to determine the extent of damage on the attackers and obtain further intelligence that could facilitate follow-up operations against the fleeing terrorist elements.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a press statement signed by the Acting Media Information Officer of the Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN, Captain Mohammed Goni.

He said: "Troops of OPHK demonstrated remarkable courage and fighting spirit by firmly holding their positions and successfully containing an attack by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on a military location in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government of Borno State, on 7 September 2026.

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"The terrorists launched the attack as troops continued ongoing counter-terrorism operations within the area. Despite the intensity of the attack, the troops stood their ground and responded with sustained firepower and determined resistance, denying the terrorists any opportunity to breach or overrun their positions.

"The troops' resolute response forced the terrorists to abandon the assault and withdraw from the area with casualties, while military positions across Pulka remained securely under the control of the security forces." Goni stated.

Additionally, he said, "The engagement was further strengthened by timely air support from the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI. Air assets provided critical Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage, giving ground troops enhanced awareness of the unfolding situation and enabling effective coordination of the response."

"As the terrorists attempted to escape following the fierce resistance from ground troops, the air component conducted precision strikes on identified hostile elements, disrupting their withdrawal and further frustrating their efforts to regroup. The Civilian Joint Task Force also played an important supporting role during the operation by providing useful local information and assisting the troops in maintaining situational awareness.

"During the fierce encounter, one soldier sustained a gunshot injury to the left arm. He was promptly evacuated for medical attention, stabilised and is currently responding to treatment, with his condition reported to be stable.

"Meanwhile, following the withdrawal of the terrorists, troops immediately commenced exploitation operations to determine the extent of damage inflicted on the attackers, recover abandoned weapons and equipment, and obtain further intelligence that could facilitate follow-up operations against the fleeing terrorist elements.

"The successful defence of the military position once again underscores the determination, bravery and combat readiness of troops of Operation HADIN KAI. Faced with an aggressive terrorist assault, the troops refused to yield ground and effectively frustrated the attackers' attempt to disrupt military operations in Pulka. Their coordinated action with the Air Component and CJTF further demonstrated the effectiveness of joint efforts in confronting terrorist threats across the theatre.

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"Troops remain firmly deployed and on heightened alert across the area, with aggressive patrols, surveillance and other offensive and defensive operations continuing to deny terrorist elements freedom of movement and action." Goni explained.

The military, according to the Spokesman, will sustain pressure on the terrorists while taking necessary measures to safeguard the lives and property of law-abiding citizens, even as he urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly provide credible information on suspicious persons, movements or activities to the nearest security formation.

He noted that the Nigerian military remains steadfast in its resolve to defeat terrorism and other forms of insecurity, protect the territorial integrity of the nation and create the conditions necessary for sustainable peace and stability across the Northeast.