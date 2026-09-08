Sudan: Quintet Makes First Sudan Visit for Political Talks

International representatives of the Quintet initiative (the African Union, the United Nations, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the League of Arab States, and the European Union), seeking to help chart a path towards peace in Sudan, are due in Khartoum on Tuesday for their first visit to the country, holding talks with Sudanese parties on the conflict and the prospects for a civilian-led political process.

The three-day visit by the Quintet, comprising the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the League of Arab States, the European Union, and the United Nations, will run until Thursday 10 September.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group said it would hold direct political consultations with Sudanese parties, hear their assessments of the current situation, and exchange views on its work so far.

The Quintet said it had engaged with Sudanese political and civilian parties in recent months as part of efforts to establish an inclusive political process leading to a democratic civilian government.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It said it remained in close coordination with the Quad, comprising the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as other international partners, to help advance what it described as a coherent and viable path towards peace in Sudan.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto, arrived in Khartoum earlier and held consultations with officials on measures to reduce tensions and strengthen the protection of civilians.

He met the chairman of the Sovereignty Council and army commander, Abdelfattah El Burhan, the prime minister, the head of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Minni Arko Minnawi, and the head of the Justice and Equality Movement, Dr Jibril Ibrahim.

The UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Haavisto would join the Quintet in Khartoum for meetings with key stakeholders.

The discussions would cover the current political situation, including recent initiatives and proposals aimed at advancing Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

"We continue to stress the importance of reaching a negotiated settlement to this conflict that reflects the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people," Dujarric said.

He said Haavisto would continue engaging with a broad range of Sudanese parties, both inside and outside the country, to identify ways of supporting an inclusive and sustainable political process led and owned by Sudanese people, with the aim of achieving lasting peace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Note: This report has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.