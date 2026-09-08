Sudan: North Kordofan Capital Faces Thirst and Soaring Prices Amid Accusations of Official Neglect

8 September 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

El Obeid — Residents of El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, are facing a worsening drinking water crisis and soaring food prices, amid accusations that officials have failed to address the shortages while imposing heavy taxes and fees on goods entering the city.

The price of a jerrycan of water has risen to SDG 1,000, while a barrel now costs SDG 12,000, as shortages of drinking water worsen in the North Kordofan state capital.

The prices of essential goods, including sugar, flour, and cooking oil, have also risen sharply.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Omar Wad Abkar, a journalist based in El Obeid, told Radio Dabanga that the worsening water crisis was primarily the result of administrative and technical problems, and what he described as officials' failure to find effective solutions, particularly after the security situation eased following army advances on the Kordofan fronts.

He said all water stations were now under army control, arguing that government explanations for the continuing crisis had no basis.

Wad Abkar said all roads leading to El Obeid were open and food supplies were reaching markets regularly. He attributed the sharp rise in consumer prices to the growing number of fees and levies imposed on goods.

In Geneva, Mohamed Chande Othman, chair of the UN's Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan, warned that repeated Rapid Support Forces attacks on El Obeid had affected water, energy, and other vital civilian infrastructure.

Civilians, he said, were facing "repeated aerial threats, displacement, and pressure on already overstretched essential services", as the Rapid Support Forces maintained a partial siege of the city.

Speaking to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday 7 September, Othman said: "Based on the evidence we have gathered, we have found reasonable grounds to believe that both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have committed serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, which may amount to war crimes."

Note: This report has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.