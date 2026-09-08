Sudan: General Coordination for Displaced People Warns of Deepening Food Insecurity in Sudan

Amsterdam / Sudan — Millions of Sudanese people are at risk as war, soaring prices, and collapsing food production push the country towards a humanitarian catastrophe, the General Coordination for Displaced People and Refugees Camps has warned.

The group says the crisis has moved beyond repeated warnings to become a daily reality for millions of Sudanese people and displaced families, with food insecurity worsening, local production falling sharply, and the prices of grain and essential goods reaching unprecedented levels.

Adam Rijal, the group's official spokesperson, told Radio Dabanga that families were facing an additional burden as discounts on transactions through the Bankak application had reached 30%, alongside the collapse of the Sudanese pound against the dollar.

He said the continuing war had caused large-scale displacement, destroyed sources of income, and led to the collapse of markets and infrastructure, while the agricultural season was under threat and the risk of famine was looming.

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Difficulties in delivering humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected areas had left Sudanese communities facing hunger, fear, and disease, he said, amid what he described as the absence of an effective response from humanitarian organisations and the international community.

The General Coordination for Displaced People and Refugees Camps called on the warring parties to reconsider their positions in the face of the suffering weighing on Sudanese people.

"Drought and famine leave no room for stubbornness or the pursuit of individual interests," Rijal said. "Clinging to rigid positions while people face death from hunger is a betrayal of the nation. What is needed today is not a personal reconciliation, but a collective rescue effort that puts the lives of citizens above all else."

He also called on humanitarian organisations to intervene immediately to provide food, medicine, water, and shelter, and urged the international community to assume its responsibilities towards unarmed civilians.

"The humanitarian situation in Sudan is no longer simply an economic or humanitarian crisis," he said. "It has become an existential threat to the lives of millions. Continued silence and inaction will turn this crisis into a comprehensive humanitarian catastrophe whose effects will not be erased from the memory of Sudan and the world."

Note: This report has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.