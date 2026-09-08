Kenya: Eric Omondi Arrested During Punguza Mzigo Signature Drive

Nairobi — Comedian and activist Eric Omondi was arrested in Nairobi on Monday morning while collecting signatures for his proposed "Punguza Mzigo" referendum campaign.

Omondi was leading the signature drive at the Archives in the Central Business District when plainclothes police officers moved in and arrested him.

The officers handcuffed the activist before escorting him to a waiting vehicle. The officer who took him into custody did not immediately give the reason for his arrest.

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Other police officers, however, said Omondi was being held over allegations that he had organised or participated in a gathering without notifying authorities.

Omondi had earlier mobilised his supporters through social media, announcing plans to collect signatures as he pushes for constitutional changes aimed at reducing the size and cost of government.

At the centre of his proposal is a plan to replace Kenya's 47 counties with eight larger regional administrations, effectively returning to the regional structure that existed before the introduction of the current devolved system.

The campaign is seeking at least one million signatures in support of the proposed reforms.

Omondi has argued that Kenya spends too much on its political and administrative structures and that reducing the number of elected and administrative positions would release funds for essential services.

His proposals include cutting the number of MPs and MCAs, alongside changes to other political offices. He has argued that money saved through the restructuring could be channelled into education, including a proposal for free education from primary school to university. The activist has previously championed similar constitutional reforms.

In August 2024, he was involved in a campaign calling for the consolidation of the 47 counties into eight regions, as well as the abolition of some political positions, including senators and Women Representatives.

The latest signature drive comes amid a continuing national debate over the cost of maintaining Kenya's devolved system and the wider political establishment.

The Constitution provides for a devolved system of 47 counties, meaning proposals to alter the structure would require constitutional changes and must go through the prescribed legal process.