Uganda: Walusimbi Turned His Love for Dogs Into a Career

What began as a fascination with dogs has grown into a career for 31-year-old Ugandan dog trainer Walusimbi Shafic, better known online as FickbellaWalusimbi.

For years, Walusimbi had been drawn to dogs and their behaviour. But it was a trip to Mombasa, Kenya, that helped transform his interest into a serious professional pursuit.

While in Mombasa, he encountered professional trainers working with dogs for specialised roles. Among them was Samuel Kuyoni, a trainer involved in training water rescue dogs.

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The experience challenged Walusimbi's understanding of what dogs were capable of achieving.

He saw animals that had been trained to perform tasks requiring discipline, focus and a high level of communication with their handlers.

That exposure convinced him that dog training could be more than a hobby.

After returning to Uganda, Walusimbi began developing his skills while also venturing into dog breeding. He trained dogs on a part-time basis, using the experience to learn more about different breeds and their behaviour.

Gradually, the part-time work became a profession.

His desire to improve also took him beyond local experience. He sought knowledge from established figures and training systems in the international dog-training community, including exposure to methods associated with Bart Bellon and the NePoPo training system.

He also gained recognition through his association with Cali K9, a US-based dog-training brand.

But it was the internet that helped take his work to a much wider audience.

Walusimbi started posting videos of his training sessions on social media. The videos showed dogs responding to commands and demonstrated the techniques he used in his work.

Some of the content attracted large audiences and was shared beyond Uganda.

The growing visibility created new opportunities, including engagements with prominent personalities and opportunities to train dogs owned by well-known individuals.

For Walusimbi, however, the most important part of the work is not the attention generated online.

He says dog training begins with understanding the animal.

Different dogs have different temperaments, instincts and behavioural patterns. Trainers, he believes, must learn to recognise those differences and adjust their approach accordingly.

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He also places responsibility on dog owners.

Training a dog without educating its owner, he believes, can limit the results. Owners need to understand how to communicate with their dogs and maintain the lessons learned during training.

That philosophy has become an important part of his work as he seeks to encourage responsible dog ownership.

His story also reflects a broader shift in how specialised careers can develop in the digital age.

A young Ugandan's interest in dogs led him to seek knowledge in Kenya, develop practical experience at home, learn from international training systems and eventually use social media to reach audiences beyond his immediate environment.

Walusimbi now hopes to use his experience to encourage more young people to explore their interests as potential careers.

He also wants to contribute to the development of professional dog training in Africa by promoting responsible ownership, structured training and a better understanding of canine behaviour.

At 31, his career is still evolving.

But the path he has taken so far is a reminder that professional journeys do not always begin with a formal plan. Sometimes, they begin with a genuine interest in something--and the willingness to keep learning until that interest becomes a skill.