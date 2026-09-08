Liberia: ANC Youth Blasts Boakai Government Over Drugs, Jobs, 'Selective Justice,' Touts Cummings As Alternative

- The National Youth Congress of the Alternative National Congress has delivered a sweeping indictment of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration, accusing the government of failing young Liberians amid worsening drug abuse, unemployment and economic hardship while alleging selective justice and declining confidence in the country's security institutions.

Speaking Saturday, Sept. 5, during the latest edition of its State of the Youth Report, the ANC Youth Congress argued that the government has become increasingly disconnected from the struggles of young people and is prioritizing political maneuvering toward 2029 over rehabilitation, jobs and economic opportunities.

The group claimed that more than 100,000 young Liberians are falling victim to drug use and sustained abuse, although it did not provide supporting data for the figure. It criticized the government for what it described as inadequate investment in rehabilitation facilities and recovery programs.

"Instead of the Rescue Government building rehabilitation centers for these young victims, they are building political party headquarters for 2029," the youth leaders said.

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The ANC youth leaders said Liberia's narcotics crisis requires more than arrests, dismissals and public pronouncements, calling for comprehensive rehabilitation, prevention, education and employment programs targeting vulnerable young people.

"This is a clear indication that the government is directionless and far removed from the daily realities of the people," they said.

The group also attacked the administration's economic record, citing unemployment, the high cost of living and difficulties confronting entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"Instead of attracting foreign direct investment and creating jobs for our people, they are opening our borders to criminal elements," the group alleged.

It further accused the government of increasing the financial burden on ordinary Liberians through taxes and other measures.

"Instead of addressing unbearable hardship and the high cost of living in the country, they have increased taxes on goods and services, compounding the suffering of the people," the youth leaders said.

The group also criticized demolition exercises affecting low-income communities and street vendors, arguing that struggling citizens should instead receive greater economic support.

"Instead of very low-income housing, they are demolishing poor people's homes. Instead of supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners with microloans, they are tearing down the structures of struggling vendors," the group said.

According to the ANC Youth Congress, unemployment, economic hardship and drug abuse are interconnected challenges requiring policies focused on jobs, entrepreneurship, education and investment in young people.

The group also turned its criticism toward Liberia's security and justice institutions, accusing the government of selective prosecution, human rights abuses and failing to ensure accountability for alleged misconduct by state security personnel.

It referenced the deaths of Bangaly Kamara, Issan Massaley and James Kanneh, alleging that the cases have not resulted in prosecutions. The group also accused police of "widespread impunity" and "reckless police shootings," while alleging violence involving state security forces in concession areas.

The ANC youth leaders alleged that opposition figures face a more aggressive justice system than people associated with the governing establishment.

"Investigations and prosecutions are aggressive only when directed at opposition figures, but move at a slower pace when they concern members of the ruling United Party and its allies," the group alleged, apparently referring to the ruling Unity Party.

They claimed cases involving government officials or allies are sometimes dismissed, dropped or treated less aggressively, while opposition figures face tougher prosecution.

The group said such alleged disparities are eroding public confidence in the justice system and raising questions about equal application of the law.

The ANC youth leaders also questioned the handling of ongoing drug investigations, accusing the government of "playing politics" with the process and demanding that investigators follow evidence consistently, irrespective of political affiliation or official position.

Amid the criticism, the Youth Congress promoted ANC political leader Alexander B. Cummings as its preferred alternative, arguing that his international corporate and management experience could help address Liberia's economic and governance challenges.

"We ask that you give Mr. Cummings the chance to serve this country as president, to prove himself as he did internationally, and to demonstrate to all Liberians that there is indeed a way out of this stagnation and misery," the group said.

The youth leaders said Cummings could attract investment, create employment and expand financing opportunities for Liberian entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"Mr. Cummings is capable of putting our people to work through job creation. He is capable of attracting investment and supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs through microfinancing and partnership," they said.

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The group also promised a different approach to Liberia's natural resources under a Cummings administration.

"Mr. Cummings is capable of developing a profitable concession model that ensures Liberia gets fair value for its natural resources, with the surplus returned to the people," the youth leaders said.

Rejecting what they called Liberia's "broken political status quo," the ANC youth leaders argued that successive governments have failed to translate the country's resources into improved living conditions for ordinary citizens.

"We are not part of the broken political status quo that has kept Liberia backward, exploited its people, and worsened their material condition," they declared.

"Liberia's biggest problem has never been money; it has always been management and equitable distribution of the national purse," the group added.

The Youth Congress described Cummings as "the most realistic choice" for Liberia and said the ANC is offering a political platform centered on employment, accountability and economic opportunity.

"The ANC offers not just promises but a new covenant with the Liberian people, a covenant of jobs, accountability, dignity and opportunity," the youth leaders said.