- As Deputy Minister for Economic Management Dehpue Yenpea Zuo concludes his service with the Government of Liberia to take up a senior assignment with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United States Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has delivered a glowing assessment of his leadership, describing him as a driving force behind Liberia's successful return to the MCC compact development process.

In a farewell letter to Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Ms. Carolyn Wetzel Chen, Senior Operations Advisor in the MCC's Department of Compact Operations, credited Minister Zuo with providing the strategic vision, decisive leadership, and effective management that enabled Liberia to rapidly organize and advance one of the country's most important international development initiatives.

"It has been a privilege to partner with such a professional and committed team," Ms. Chen wrote. She reserved special recognition for Deputy Minister Zuo describing his "vision, professionalism, and dedication" as instrumental to the progress achieved over the past several months.

According to Ms. Chen, Zuo served as the MCC's principal counterpart before the establishment of the Compact Development Team (CDT), assuming responsibility for organizing Liberia's compact development effort during a critical period.

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She said he possessed a clear understanding of both the strategic goals and operational demands of the MCC process, allowing the government to move quickly while maintaining high standards of coordination and accountability. Under his leadership, ministries and agencies worked seamlessly across government to meet demanding deadlines and deliver key milestones.

Ms. Chen highlighted Zuo's leadership during the recruitment of the Compact Development Team and the organization of the Root Cause Analysis workshops, describing both initiatives as foundational to Liberia's compact development process.

She further praised his ability to unite government institutions around a common objective, noting that he inspired exceptional commitment from colleagues, coordinated complex work streams with confidence, and motivated teams to work beyond normal schedules including weekends to ensure the timely delivery of quality outcomes.

Outside the limit of his management capabilities, Ms. Chen said Minister Zuo established an open, transparent, and highly collaborative working relationship with the MCC that strengthened trust between both institutions.

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His commitment to communication and consensus-building, she noted, proved critical in identifying highly qualified members of the Compact Development Team and in helping Liberia and the MCC jointly prioritize investment concepts aligned with the country's development agenda and the corporation's investment principles.

Touching on the broader impact of the Deputy Minister for Economic Management Ms. Chen said his exemplary leadership demonstrates not only their individual abilities but also the professionalism and institutional strength that now characterize Liberia's compact development effort.

As he concludes his assignment in Liberia, Ms Chen expressed confidence in the future of the partnership between the Government of Liberia and the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

Minister Zuo's departure marks the end of a pivotal chapter in Liberia's renewed engagement with the Millennium Challenge Corporation. His transition to ECOWAS comes after helping position Liberia's compact development process on a firm footing, with Liberian Expects expected to build on that foundation as the country advances toward the next phase of engagement with the MCC.