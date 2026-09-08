Somalia: Somali Army Chief Visits Wounded Soldiers At Mogadishu Hospital

Mogadishu — Somali army chief Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud visited a hospital in Mogadishu on Tuesday to check on soldiers wounded during security operations, the military said.

The army chief visited Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, formerly known as Digfeer Hospital, where some Somali National Army soldiers are receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during security operations.

Mohamud was briefed on the soldiers' medical conditions and the care they were receiving, and spoke with the wounded troops about their health and medical needs, according to a statement from the Somali military.

The army chief expressed his support and solidarity with the injured soldiers and prayed for their speedy recovery.

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During the visit, Mohamud also visited children receiving treatment at the hospital and asked doctors and hospital officials about their medical conditions.

He also offered encouragement and support to the children and their families, the statement said.

The army chief was separately briefed by the hospital's management, led by its director general, on the medical services and care provided to patients and wounded soldiers.

The visit was part of efforts by the Somali National Army command to strengthen support and medical care for members of the armed forces and the wider Somali community, according to the military.

Somali forces have been engaged in ongoing security operations against Al-Shabaab, an armed group that has carried out attacks across the country and remains active in parts of southern and central Somalia.

The military did not provide details on the number of soldiers being treated at the hospital or the operations in which they were wounded.