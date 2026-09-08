Somalia, UNHCR Discuss Stronger Cooperation On National Development Priorities

Mogadishu — Somalia's planning minister met the acting representative of the UN refugee agency on Tuesday to discuss strengthening cooperation and aligning humanitarian programmes with the government's national development priorities, the ministry said.

Planning, Investment and Economic Development Minister Mahmoud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah (Beenebeene) received Jing Song, deputy representative and acting representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Somalia, at his office in Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on strengthening strategic cooperation between the ministry and UNHCR, particularly in the planning, coordination, monitoring and evaluation of the agency's programmes, according to a statement from the ministry.

The two sides discussed ways to ensure UNHCR activities are aligned with priorities set out in Somalia's National Transformation Plan (NTP), the statement said.

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They also agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation on data and evidence to support government planning and decision-making based on reliable information.

The ministry said the discussions included plans to develop a new cooperation framework outlining priority areas, coordination mechanisms and the respective roles of the two sides.

The framework is intended to further strengthen collaboration and support the implementation of Somalia's national priorities, it said.

The meeting comes as Somalia seeks to improve coordination between government institutions and international organisations involved in humanitarian and development programmes.

The country continues to face significant humanitarian challenges, including displacement, food insecurity and the effects of climate-related shocks, while authorities are also seeking to strengthen long-term development planning and national institutions.

UNHCR has been working in Somalia on issues including refugee protection, internally displaced people and support for communities affected by displacement.

The Somali ministry and UNHCR also discussed a special event to mark the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention.

The event is expected to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, the ministry said.

The 1951 Refugee Convention remains a central international legal framework governing the protection of refugees and defines key principles concerning their rights and the responsibilities of states.

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No further details were immediately provided on the date or format of the planned anniversary event.

The meeting between the ministry and UNHCR highlights Somalia's efforts to link humanitarian assistance with broader national development and planning priorities as the government works with international partners to address the country's long-running displacement and humanitarian challenges.