Somalia: Switzerland to Deport Seriously Injured Somali Man Despite Planned Medical Treatment

Zurich — Switzerland is due to deport a seriously injured Somali man to Mogadishu this week despite his lawyers' objections and planned medical treatment, according to Swiss human rights group Augenauf.

The man, a father of three children living in Europe who has been in Switzerland for 11 years, is scheduled to be deported via Istanbul on Thursday, with an expected arrival in Mogadishu at 8:40 am, the group said.

The case has raised concerns over the treatment of Somali nationals during forced deportations and Switzerland's cooperation with Somali authorities on the return of migrants.

According to Augenauf, the man was seriously injured around two weeks ago after allegedly being attacked by two fellow residents at an underground asylum accommodation where he had been placed by Swiss authorities.

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He suffered several skull fractures, a traumatic brain injury and eye injuries, and underwent surgery at Zurich University Hospital, the group said.

Two additional operations had been scheduled for the week of September 7 but were prevented by Swiss authorities, according to Augenauf.

The man's lawyer has called for the deportation to be suspended, citing his medical condition.

Augenauf also said Somalia's Immigration and Citizenship Agency had issued the man with a provisional travel document despite his injuries. The group further claimed that the photograph on the document did not resemble the man concerned.

The Somali authorities did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Concerns over deportation practices

The case follows complaints by two other Somali nationals who, according to Augenauf, were subjected to excessive force during deportation from Switzerland.

Both men have filed criminal complaints in Switzerland against officials they accuse of mistreatment, the group said.

Augenauf said it had raised concerns with Swiss authorities, including the commander of the Zurich cantonal police and Switzerland's National Commission for the Prevention of Torture.

Swiss lawyers and human rights organisations have accused authorities of committing serious violations of Swiss and international law during some forced deportations, according to the group.

Switzerland-Somalia migration cooperation

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The dispute also comes amid closer cooperation between Switzerland and Somalia over migration and the return of Somali nationals.

Augenauf said Switzerland provides financial and technical support to Somalia's Immigration and Citizenship Agency, including computers, scanners and training opportunities for agency staff.

At the same time, Switzerland tightened visa rules for Somalia and Guinea in August, citing efforts to improve cooperation on the readmission of people required to leave Switzerland, according to Augenauf.

The group described the approach as a "carrot and stick" strategy and urged Somalia to refuse the readmission of people who are seriously ill or injured, as well as those allegedly mistreated during deportation.

It also called on Somali authorities to demand that Switzerland fully respect the human rights of Somali nationals facing removal.