Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Ethiopia Will Secure Sustainable Prosperity Through Resilience, Dev't and Strong Defense Capability

Ethiopia's strategic self-reliance in defense manufacturing and continued development momentum serves as the firm bedrock of the nation's peace, stability, and long-term economic growth, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said today.

PM Abiy made the remarks in a social media post on September 8, Pagume 3 in the Ethiopian calendar, observed as the "Day of Resilience" during the five-day bridge period leading into the Ethiopian New Year.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the armed forces in safeguarding the country's sovereignty, Abiy said national progress is inseparable from the dedication of the military.

"When we think of Ethiopia, it is impossible to envision our national journey toward greatness without first honoring our courageous security forces, who stand resilient day and night to guard the country against adversaries," PM Abiy said.

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"It is for this reason that on this "Day of Resilience", we commemorate with the highest national honor the historic sacrifices of our heroes, who laid down their lives for the continuity and sovereignty of our nation."

Underscoring the advances achieved in domestic defense technology, Abiy said local capabilities are strengthening national security.

"Today, driven by its own knowledge and the capability of its children, our nation has succeeded in manufacturing advanced technological assets, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), modern armored military vehicles, heavy weaponry, artillery, and ammunition, within its defense industries," Abiy said.

The Prime Minister concluded by affirming that this self-reliance will support the country's pursuit of holistic growth and stability.

"As this strategic self-reliance serves as the firm bedrock of our people's peace and comprehensive economic growth, we shall secure Ethiopia's sustainable prosperity by reaffirming our national resilience through tangible development and strong defense capability," he said.