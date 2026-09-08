Nigeria: 'Totally Unacceptable' - - Obi Reacts to Obstruction of Convoy in Benue

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has condemned the alleged obstruction of his convoy on Tuesday by suspected political thugs and security operatives in Benue State.

Obi, who was in the state to commiserate with communities affected by recent killings, said that his team was stopped from gaining access to the area where he intended to pay a condolence visit.

Obi's convoy was blocked along Boko Road, near the Air Force Base, shortly after arriving in Benue.

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Speaking at the scene, Obi said he was informed that youths allegedly sponsored by the state governor had blocked the road and were preventing him from proceeding.

"I am here in a place where people have been killed. I am here to commiserate with them, but now I have been told that youths sponsored by the governor have blocked the road and made sure I do not go in," Obi said.

He noted that he remained at the location for some time and questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged blockade.

"I have been standing here since. We cannot have a country like this. It does not make sense to me. The rascality is totally unacceptable," he said.

Obi expressed concern over the spate of killings in Benue, saying people who wanted to visit affected communities and show solidarity should be allowed to do so.

"People are being killed every day in Benue. People want to condole them and show that they are with them. I came here only to be told we cannot go in," he said.

Benue State Government had yet to react to the allegations.