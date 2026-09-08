South Africa: Media Accreditation Now Open for IFP Manifesto Launch

8 September 2026
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) invites members of the media to register for accreditation to cover the IFP Manifesto Launch, which will take place on Sunday, 20 September 2026, at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.

Media accreditation is compulsory for all members of the media seeking access to the venue.

REGISTER FOR MEDIA ACCREDITATION

Members of the media are requested to complete the online accreditation form by 15h00 on Monday, 14 September 2026.

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https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdpO_ZVnggzYbS0xG85o0kM7UZ9nvMsfWRgqZzPJq1_9-hVmw/viewform

COLLECTION OF ACCREDITATION CREDENTIALS

Approved accreditation credentials will be available for collection from the IFP Head Office on Wednesday, 16 September and Thursday, 17 September 2026.

Members of the media must present a valid Media ID or Press Card number when collecting their accreditation credentials.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Event: IFP Manifesto Launch
  • Date: Sunday, 20 September 2026
  • Venue: Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu
  • Media Accreditation Deadline: Friday, 11 September 2026 at 15h00
  • Accreditation Collection: 16-17 September 2026
  • Venue Access: Media accreditation is compulsory

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029

Read the original article on IFP.

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