South Africa: Media Accreditation Now Open for IFP Manifesto Launch

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) invites members of the media to register for accreditation to cover the IFP Manifesto Launch, which will take place on Sunday, 20 September 2026, at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.
Media accreditation is compulsory for all members of the media seeking access to the venue.
REGISTER FOR MEDIA ACCREDITATION
Members of the media are requested to complete the online accreditation form by 15h00 on Monday, 14 September 2026.
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https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdpO_ZVnggzYbS0xG85o0kM7UZ9nvMsfWRgqZzPJq1_9-hVmw/viewform
COLLECTION OF ACCREDITATION CREDENTIALS
Approved accreditation credentials will be available for collection from the IFP Head Office on Wednesday, 16 September and Thursday, 17 September 2026.
Members of the media must present a valid Media ID or Press Card number when collecting their accreditation credentials.
EVENT DETAILS
- Event: IFP Manifesto Launch
- Date: Sunday, 20 September 2026
- Venue: Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu
- Media Accreditation Deadline: Friday, 11 September 2026 at 15h00
- Accreditation Collection: 16-17 September 2026
- Venue Access: Media accreditation is compulsory
Issued by:
Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa
IFP National Spokesperson
Media Enquiries:
Fanele Mhlongo
IFP National Media and Communications Officer
082 866 4029