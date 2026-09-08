South Africa: Two Years Into Her Tenure, Gwarube Faces a R140-Billion School Infrastructure Crisis

Learners are moving from rural to urban areas

South African schools face an infrastructure backlog of R140-billion, according to Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube.

In some rural areas schools are closing down because families are moving to cities.

In urban areas many schools face pressures on classroom space.

South Africa's school infrastructure is caught in a double squeeze: shifting learner movements are leaving rural classrooms empty while urban demand outstrips space, according to Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube.

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"We have an infrastructure backlog that is sitting at R140-billion," she said in an interview, two years into her tenure as minister in the Government of National Unity.

The pressures are mounting in certain areas, with demand concentrated in key metro areas in particular. Within 24 hours of opening its online admissions system in August, Gauteng received over 200,000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications, according to Gwarube. By the deadline, Friday, 4 September, the province had received more than 800,000 applications, though this represents almost 347,000 learners seeking placement.

Education MEC Lebogang Maile pointed out to News24 that the overall number of available spaces (more than 405,000) was not the problem, but the squeeze was being felt in high-demand, densely populated areas. For instance, demand was high in Alexandra, while schools in other areas had classroom space but were too far away.

South Africa currently has about 13.7-million learners, a figure Gwarube expects to rise significantly as access expands to early childhood development (ECD) centres and Grade R, which is now compulsory. Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that 1.3-million children below five years old do not receive pre-schooling.

The national education infrastructure grant currently allocates about R16-billion to provinces each year, but Gwarube acknowledged that this is insufficient.

"I understand that sometimes the scale of the problem and the scale of the pressure do not always get serviced by the amount that we allocate to provinces."

Rural migration to economic hubs is putting particular pressure on Gauteng and the Western Cape, while regional towns like Polokwane and Mbombela face growing demand, with provinces increasingly turning to temporary structures.

Over the past five years, the Gauteng Department of Education has spent R1.45-billion on temporary mobile classrooms and ablution facilities instead of permanent schools.

The money used on these facilities could have built about eight to ten brick schools at an average cost of R175-million, according to Maile. His department has set aside almost R4-billion for the construction of schools over the next three years.

In Limpopo, nearly half of all schools rely on mobile classrooms, according to a parliamentary briefing by the Limpopo education department. During the briefing MPs raised concerns about the continued reliance on temporary classrooms. DA MP Ciska Jordaan said there was a 30% difference in costs between construction of a brick-and-mortar classroom and a mobile classroom.

While mobile classrooms may be cheaper initially, Jordaan argued, they required ongoing maintenance and would eventually need to be refurbished or replaced.

Gwarube appealed to provinces to balance the urgency of providing classrooms with the need to provide learners with safe and dignified learning environments. "I would want provinces to prioritise building bricks and mortar," she said.

The challenges in the Eastern Cape are well documented, with an estimated R82-billion school infrastructure backlog and chronic governance failures in planning and budget allocation, according to a 2025 University of Fort Hare research report on the Amathole West and Joe Gqabi districts. Rural schools face severe disparities, with more than half of respondents dissatisfied with the condition of the toilets.

While some centres in South Africa were pressure cookers in terms of demand, other rural areas were facing declining school enrolment and possible closure. Acknowledging the controversy surrounding planned closures in the Eastern Cape, Gwarube said rationalisation becomes necessary when falling enrolment compromises teaching quality.

Once a school drops below about 120 learners, there is a risk of multi-grade teaching, where learners from different grades are taught together.

According to a presentation published last week by the Eastern Cape Department of Education, 130 schools have been officially closed, as published in the Government Gazette on 8 June 2026.

The closures affected about 5,000 learners, with primary schools accounting for the overwhelming majority of those shut. Only five of the 130 schools were secondary schools.

The rationalisation process is set to continue. The presentation identifies a further 298 schools as candidates for rationalisation or realignment during the current financial year.

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Gwarube's department has drawn flak from civil organisation Equal Education head Itumeleng Motlhabane, who said rationalisation cannot be used as a scapegoat for school infrastructure failures. "Parents have been voting with their feet and taking their children where there is better schooling infrastructure. That then forces the number in a lot of schools to go down," said Motlhabane.

Gwarube stressed that provinces could not close schools without first consulting communities.

The minister said the Eastern Cape's declining rural school populations were partly linked to parents moving their children to cities and metropolitan areas. According to Statistics South Africa's mid-year population estimates released in July, there was a net migration of 588,000 people from the province between 2016 and 2026.

Migration trends, Gwarube argued, should force a rethink on school infrastructure planning. "We have to be a lot more attuned to people's movements and to migration patterns," Gwarube said. "We can't just blindly build anywhere. We just simply don't have the luxury to do that."

This story is produced by The Education Desk, a non-profit newsroom dedicated to addressing schooling challenges in South Africa.