Zimbabwe: Warriors Forward Ngwenya Scoops Betway Premiership Player of the Month

ZIMBABWE international Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has been named the Betway Premiership Player of the Month for August after making an impressive start to the ongoing season.

The 23-year-old striker scored five goals in four league matches during August and also provided an assist, taking him to the top of the league's scoring charts.

Ngwenya has scored seven goals for AmaZulu in all competitions so far this season, the highest tally by any player at the club.

The Warriors forward has also set a new record by scoring in four consecutive league matches, equalling a 20-year-old record previously held by Zambia's Christopher Katongo.

Ngwenya beat TS Galaxy's Victor Letsoalo and Orlando Pirates defender Lebone Seema to claim the individual accolade.

The award adds another milestone to Ngwenya's rapidly growing career in South Africa after he made the move from FC Platinum to AmaZulu last year.

His impressive run has established him as one of the standout performers in the early stages of the Betway Premiership season and further underlined his growing importance to both AmaZulu and the Zimbabwe national team.