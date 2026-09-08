Botswana: Duo Turns Edu-Tainment Into Livelihood

Kanye — Turning cultural heritage into electrifying "edu-tainment" for poetic duo Edwin Moroka, alias Serurubele and Emmanuel Boefelo, known on stage as Mmasekgethu, has proven that carefully researched verse can captivate audiences and build a lucrative brand.

When the pair stepped up to perform "Pula and Thebe" during the recent Pula Day 50th anniversary celebrations in Kanye, their spoken word drew resounding ululations across the crowd.

In a single moment, a historical overview of Botswana's currency transformed into a vivid journey through national pride and identity.

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That is the magic of well-crafted verse, it goes beyond presenting facts, it moves people. And when poetry resonates, it generates genuine market value that organisers, schools and corporate sponsors are eager to pay for.

During the festivities, the duo traced the central bank's journey through decades of coin and note designs, detailing the fine craftsmanship woven into the nation's money.

Speaking to BOPA after the showcase, they reflected on how they blend artistry with strategy to make a living.

Boefelo, is an unemployed graduate with over a decade of performance under his belt. He explained that their act relied on spontaneous composition backed by deep research rather than canned scripts.

He shared that they knitted the thunderous poetic flow for the anniversary in the early hours of the event and still managed to move the crowd, leaving many informed about the rich history leading to the 50th commemoration.

For Boefelo, exceptional delivery stems from understanding a host organisation's mandate and mirroring its core values, noting that thorough preparation was key unless background material was provided in advance.

Addressing financial sustainability, he highlighted how spoken word had shifted. Where poets once performed purely for applause without pay, he and Moroka treated their craft as a career with a clear price tag.

To run their art like a business, the pair relied on the Business Model Canvas to structure their marketing and value proposition, all while safeguarding the cultural soul of their work.

"We strive to become informed with current affairs and thorough research to remain relevant and attractive to the market," Boefelo said, adding that poets must know how to generate business and referrals.

Such a professional strategy secured their livelihood, drove business growth and allowed them to scale their talent into a sustainable brand.

High-quality performance remained their strongest marketing tool. Boefelo noted that their reward was bringing delight to a client's face.

While baseline rates aligned with standard guidelines from the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture, their final fees account for factors like preparation time, event scale, client status and value added.

He added that reading the room was equally essential. By assessing an event's tone, religious nuances and protocol beforehand, they ensured that their choice of Setswana phrasing respected tradition without causing offense.

Moroka emphasised that their mission was championing the Setswana language, especially at a time when many locals seemed to be losing touch with it.

With today's educated public eager for substance, the duo stays sharp by tailoring every performance to the event at hand.

For Moroka, poetry remains a divine gift rooted in character. He cautioned that poets should never perform under the influence, as they represented the brand of the organisations hiring them.

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While formal degrees are not required to recite poetry, he stressed that maintaining an untarnished reputation was what actually set artists apart.

To expand their reach beyond word-of-mouth, the duo actively leverages radio, Facebook and TikTok, sharing short educational clips and engaging with audience feedback online.

Moroka noted that poets had an elegant way of delivering message-heavy content that sticks. Their research agility and sharp delivery make their words quotable in classrooms, news outlets and public forums alike.

If the public fully recognised poetry's dual power to teach and entertain, he said, the creative sector would flourish and open up the much-needed economic opportunities for young people across the country.

BOPA