Botswana: Council Boosts Local Economy Through Strategic Investments

Tlokweng — Tlokweng District Council has demonstrated strong leadership and commitment to local economic development, fiscal discipline and community empowerment as the nation prepares to commemorate 60 years of Independence.

The district continues to build resilience and drive local prosperity through strategic investments, infrastructure upgrades and local enterprise support, council chairperson, Ms Ontiretse Bogatsu, stated during a full council session on Monday.

Highlighting the council's strong financial management, Ms Bogatsu said the accounts reflected a surplus of over P14 million largely attributable to the suspension of procurement activities during the year as a result of cash-flow constraints.

She reported that own-source revenue collection for the 2025/2026 financial year reached over P5 million representing a 99 per cent achievement against the approved budget target.

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Ms Bogatsu noted that the historical performance was a result of revenue enhancement strategies implemented during the period.

In a move to empower local businesses the council's school Feeding Programme has directly benefited local entrepreneurs and Ms Bogatsu explained that since April, the council had engaged 44 local poultry farmers, five horticultural farmers, two bakeries and a local general dealer to supply primary schools with produce.

"Beyond providing meals to our learners, the programme continues to contribute meaningfully to Local Economic Development by creating opportunities for local businesses and farmers" she said.

On infrastructure development, Ms Bogatsu said progress was being registered across various, key projects.

She highlighted that road improvement works were progressing at various locations including Mmaseroka, Matlala, Peolwane, Letlapeng and Maratadiba.

"The 25-kilometre internal road project successfully completed its defects liability period on July 31, with an official opening set for September 18. Additionally, the council is finalising the evaluation for the management contract of the Tlokweng Recreational Park, expected to be awarded by the end of September," Ms Bogatsu added.

She said to further boost business growth and investment, the council had completed the draft Tlokweng Local Economic Development Strategy 2026-2030, targeting key priority sectors such as agro-processing, green energy, real estate, manufacturing, and transport.

Ms Bogatsu said that a Business Pitso to officially launch the LED Strategy was slated for November 27 this year.

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Updating on the establishment of the council-owned company, she said key steps towards its operationalisation were progressing well and that the caretaker CEO had been appointed.

"The process of appointing the board is also advancing, following the closure of applications on August 18, with the submissions currently at the assessment stage. Furthermore, the two councilors who will represent council on the board will be appointed during this Full Council session," she added.

The move marks progress towards establishing a strong institutional structure to drive the council's commercial and investment interests.

BOPA