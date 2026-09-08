Botswana: MCM CEO Cycle Challenge Raises P2.1m for Hospital Upgrade

Palapye — Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) has raised P2.1 million through the 14th edition of the MCM CEO's Annual Charity Cycle Challenge, with the bulk of the proceeds slated to fund a major healthcare infrastructure facelift.

Held under the theme: Wheels of Hope, Together We Go Further, the annual event attracted 250 cyclists.

Speaking at the event in Palapye on Sunday, MCM chief executive officer, Edwin Elias emphasised that the initiative had grown beyond a sporting competition and had transformed into a powerful engine for local community development.

Elias stated that this year's proceeds would fund a P1.8 million Corporate Social Investment (CSI) project to refurbish and upgrade the Accident and Emergency Area at Palapye Primary Hospital.

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He noted that the facelift reflected the mine's commitment to essential healthcare infrastructure and create a safer, more efficient environment for patients, healthcare workers and the broader community.

The hospital upgrade adds to a growing legacy of impact. Past projects include a P300,000 solar installation at the Cheshire Foundation Home in Palapye, as well as a major contribution toward a P560,000 home built under the Bonno Housing Programme.

"The race may end at the finish line, but the impact of our ride must go much further, touching lives and strengthening our communities," Elias said, urging stakeholders to keep the momentum going.

Stanbic Bank Botswana head of personal and private banking, Mosetsana Kapeko, highlighted the bank's 14-year sponsorship of the event, noting that the long-standing partnership reflected trust and shared vision.

Kapeko added that the challenge aligned with Stanbic's CSI focus on health and community well-being.

Citizen Economic Development Agency CEO, Khalala Mokefane, who participated as the event's guest rider, commended MCM for demonstrating strong corporate citizenship.

Mokefane emphasised that economic empowerment required active private-sector collaboration to build lasting social value. ends

BOPA