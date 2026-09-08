Kenya: Susan Rutto Named Acting National Construction Authority Boss

Nairobi — The National Construction Authority (NCA) has appointed Susan Rutto as its new Executive Director in an acting capacity, effective September 4, 2026.

Rutto replaces Maurice Akech, whose term ended recently after more than seven-years in the position.

She currently serves as the Authority's General Manager, Registration and Accreditation, a position she has held since June 2020. She previously served as Manager, Registration and Compliance from December 2013.

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"The National Construction Authority (NCA) wishes to announce the appointment of Qs. Susan C. Rutto as Executive Director/Registrar of Contractors and Secretary to the Board, in an acting capacity, effective 4th September 2026," NCA Board Chairperson Mercy Okiro said.

Okiro said Rutto was among the Authority's key founding staff members and played a pivotal role in establishing the contractor registration function, including developing evaluation criteria and initiating the contractor registration process.

"She brings over 20 years of professional experience in the construction industry, spanning both the private and public sectors," Okiro added.

The NCA is a state corporation established under the National Construction Authority Act No. 41 of 2011. Its mandate includes contractor registration and licensing, project registration and accreditation of construction workers, among other roles.

"The Board is confident that Qs. Rutto's institutional knowledge, leadership experience and understanding of the construction industry will provide the Authority with the continuity and strategic direction needed during this transition," Okiro sai