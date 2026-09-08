Nigeria: Thugs Disrupt Peter Obi's Visit to Benue for Second Time

NDC Presidential Candidate Peter Obi during one of his engagement

The incident is the second reported disruption of Mr Obi's visit to the state after Governor Hyacinth Alia stopped one to internally displaced persons in April 2025, citing security and protocol concerns.

A visit by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, to Benue State on Tuesday was disrupted by suspected thugs who confronted his convoy along Gboko Road in Makurdi.

Mr Obi was reportedly on a scheduled visit to the state when his convoy was stopped near the Air Force Base.

The incident, according to his campaign photographer, Esther Umoh, occurred shortly after the convoy arrived in Benue.

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Mr Umoh, in a post on X accompanied by videos, alleged that suspected thugs blocked the road.

"We have just arrived in Benue State, where alleged sponsored thugs have blocked Boko Road by the Air Force Base, attempting to prevent Peter Obi from gaining access into the state," she said.

In one of the videos obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Obi's convoy could be seen turning back as a group of men carrying what appeared to be clubs, stones, sticks and other objects pursued the vehicles.

The men also appeared to throw objects towards the convoy as it attempted to leave the area.

Another video showed a detachment of police officers positioned between the convoy and the group.

The suspected thugs, however, appeared to breach the police line and continued pursuing the vehicles.

The convoy eventually turned back and left the area.

As of the time of filing this report, the police had not issued an official statement on the incident and could not be reached for comment.

NDC alleges government involvement

In another video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Terhemba Shija, the NDC governorship candidate in Benue, alleged that the suspected thugs were sponsored by the state government.

The allegation had not been independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

Addressing supporters after the incident, Mr Obi expressed displeasure over the development and said he had decided to return after being prevented from proceeding into the state.

He said he was visiting Benue to show solidarity with communities affected by the Yelewata killings in 2025.

"They killed, hundreds of people lost their life. I started to come back. And someone told me that they decided to lock the road and make sure I don't go," Mr Obi said.

He described the situation as unacceptable and called on Nigerians to recognise that the country belonged to everyone.

"We must have a country. People are killed every day in Benue. People want to show solidarity and comfort. People want to show that they are with them. I came here all the way this morning," he said.

Mr Obi also criticised the use of political supporters and others to prevent people from moving freely, saying such actions would not help the country address insecurity and poverty.

April 2025: Alia stopped Obi's planned IDP visit

The latest incident is the second reported occasion on which Mr Obi's planned visit to Benue has been disrupted.

On 14 April 2025, Governor Hyacinth Alia warned Mr Obi against making what he described as an unscheduled visit to the state.

Mr Obi was expected to visit internally displaced persons in Benue on that day.

In a statement titled "Notice Regarding Unscheduled Visit to Benue State," Mr Alia's Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said anyone planning to visit IDP camps in the state was required to obtain approval from the Benue State Emergency Management Agency.

The governor also said he could not guarantee the safety of anyone visiting the state without his knowledge or clearance.

"For anyone considering a visit to Benue State without the governor's knowledge, it is imperative to reconsider such plans, as the safety and security of individuals in this regard cannot be guaranteed," the statement said.

The governor further warned against visits that could result in what he called "political assemblies" without prior approval.

April 24, 2025: Alia explains why Obi was stopped

On 24 April 2025, Mr Alia explained his decision during an interview on TVC's Beyond The Headlines.

The governor denied that the decision was politically motivated and said his primary concern was the safety of IDPs and adherence to protocols.

"I can never politicise this issue. I am the one bearing the brunt and the pains of the IDPs in my state. It's my duty to protect them. I am the one on the ground, feeling the same sorrow and pain as the IDPs," Mr Alia said.

He said high-profile visitors to the state should inform the state government and follow established protocols.

"If you are coming into someone's state as a very high-profile personality, there are protocols. Your party should know, and I, as the sitting governor, should also be informed," he said.

Mr Alia also said he needed to know the purpose of Mr Obi's visit and what assistance he intended to provide to the displaced persons.

He dismissed claims that the decision was intended to prevent humanitarian assistance to IDPs, saying genuine humanitarian efforts were welcome but had to comply with security requirements.

Obi accused government of politicising visit

Mr Obi subsequently took to X to complain about the treatment of his planned visit, accusing the government of politicising a humanitarian intervention.

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The disagreement between Mr Obi and Mr Alia therefore became an earlier point of tension over the former governor's visits to Benue and the state government's insistence that such visits be coordinated with relevant authorities.

Tuesday's incident comes amid renewed attacks

The latest confrontation also comes amid renewed violence in several parts of Benue.

Communities across parts of Otukpo, Agatu, Apa, Ohimini, Okpokwu, Ado, Ogbadibo, Gwer-West, Gwer-East, Katsina-Ala, Logo and Ukum local government areas have recently experienced attacks, resulting in deaths, injuries, displacement and destruction of property.

Mr Obi's reported visit came against that backdrop, with the NDC candidate saying his intention was to express solidarity with communities affected by the violence.

The latest incident has now raised fresh questions about political tolerance and the treatment of opposition politicians as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.

While Mr Obi's team has alleged that sponsored thugs and security personnel prevented him from proceeding into Makurdi, the allegations against the state government and security agencies had not been independently established as of the time of filing.