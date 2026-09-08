Liberia: Boakai Tells Former Lone Star Coach JNJ - 'The Country Has Not Forgotten You'

- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has assured former Lone Star player and coach Josiah Nils Johnson that Liberia has not forgotten his contributions to developing soccer in the country.

Boakai made the remarks Saturday during a courtesy visit to Johnson, a former national team midfielder who represented Liberia from 1958 to 1971 before serving as head coach of the Lone Star from 1971 to 1979.

"We have not forgotten you. The country has not forgotten," Boakai told Johnson. "We remember your invaluable contributions to this country that you gave without adequate compensation. We appreciate you."

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The president said his visit was intended to recognize Johnson and other Liberians who have contributed to the development of sports. He also said his administration is interested in creating opportunities for the next generation of Liberian athletes.

"I admire the people who have contributed to the development of sports in Liberia. That is why I am here today to recognize and give back to those who have made contributions to the Liberian sporting community," Boakai said.

Boakai acknowledged that he never had the opportunity to pursue sports as a young man because of work and other responsibilities, but said that did not diminish his interest in sports.

Quoting the adage, "If you don't remember the past, there is no way you can get prepared for the future," Boakai said recognizing Liberia's sporting pioneers is important to the country's future.

During the visit, the president made a personal contribution toward Johnson's well-being and promised to help address some of the challenges facing the former national team player and coach.

Johnson, who helped Liberia win the Six Nations Tournament against Ghana's Black Stars during his coaching career, expressed appreciation for the president's visit and leadership.

"Here your flower is given you," Johnson said. "My entire family is appreciative of your visit and your leadership. We are grateful for this visit, and it's going to be remembered throughout my family history."

Johnson also praised the Boakai administration for ongoing road projects in southeastern Liberia, particularly the connections linking Maryland, Sinoe and Grand Bassa counties to Monrovia.

Meanwhile, the government has been providing financial support to former Lone Star players through the Former Lone Star Players Association under a token sponsorship program initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports during the tenure of former Minister Jerror Cole Bangalu.

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Washington Blay, chairman of the association and a former Lone Star defender, said the program is being funded through the ministry's budget. He expressed hope that the government will increase the support to help address the financial and personal challenges faced by retired national team players.