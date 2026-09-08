Liberian Quartet Get CAF Appointment for Afcon Qualifier

Published: September 7, 2026

Monrovia - Four Liberian match officials have been appointed by the Confederation of African Football to officiate the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Sudan and Ethiopia on Sept. 25.

Washington Dolo will serve as the center referee, with Joel W. Doe appointed Assistant Referee 1 and Thomas N. Konneh as Assistant Referee 2.

Moses B. Johnson will serve as the fourth official.

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The appointment gives the Liberian quartet another opportunity to represent the country on the continental stage and highlights the growing recognition of Liberian match officials in CAF competitions.

Dolo, one of Liberia's experienced international referees, has previously handled matches in CAF and regional competitions.

In 2025, he was appointed center referee for the CAF match between Benin's Dadje FC and Libya's Al Ahli Tripoli at Stade de Kégué in Lome, Togo, on Sept. 19.

His international assignments have also included the WAFU Zone A U-17 tournament in Senegal in October 2024. He served as reserve referee for the match between Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau before taking charge as center referee for Guinea-Bissau vs. Mali.

Meanwhile, Liberia Football Association First Vice President Prof. Sekou W. Konneh has also received a CAF appointment. He has been designated as match commissioner for the 2027 AFCON qualifying match between Ghana and Gambia on Sept. 29 in Accra, Ghana.

The appointments underline Liberia's growing involvement in CAF competitions, with the country represented not only by its clubs and national teams but also by match officials and football administrators.

For Dolo and his officiating team, the Sudan-Ethiopia fixture will provide another opportunity to demonstrate their fitness, discipline and consistency while applying the Laws of the Game at one of Africa's biggest international competitions.