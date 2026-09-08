Liberia: Key Institute Graduates New Batch, Pushes Skills for Liberia's Workforce

- The Key Institute of Vocational and Professional Studies has graduated a new batch of students in nursing, electricity and plumbing, marking its eighth graduation ceremony with a renewed call for graduates to turn their practical skills into meaningful service to their communities and Liberia.

The ceremony, held over the weekend, brought together graduates, parents and guardians, administrators, instructors, sponsors and other stakeholders to celebrate the students' achievements and the institution's continued contribution to vocational and professional education.

Graduates were awarded certificates after successfully completing training in their respective disciplines, positioning them to pursue employment, entrepreneurship and other opportunities requiring practical and professional skills.

Delivering the keynote address, Abdullah Swaray urged the graduates to remain committed to excellence, integrity, humility and service as they transition from training into their professional lives.

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He reminded them that their certificates represent more than academic or professional accomplishments, stressing that the knowledge and skills they acquired should translate into meaningful contributions to their families, communities and country.

Swaray also encouraged the graduates to remain resilient in the face of challenges and use their professional training as an opportunity to contribute positively to society.

In a special statement, Ayoubah G. Dauda Swaray, founder and chief executive officer of the Key Institute and a Liberian based in the United States, described education as a powerful tool for transforming lives and creating opportunities.

"As CEO, I believe education is more than instruction--it is hope, opportunity, and the power to transform lives," Swaray said. "Every lesson taught and every learner supported brings us closer to a future shaped by knowledge, integrity, and compassion."

He said the institution's responsibility extends beyond transferring knowledge to students, emphasizing that education should help develop responsible citizens, leaders and innovators capable of contributing to national development.

According to Swaray, the Key Institute remains committed to excellence, integrity and inclusion while creating opportunities for learners to overcome limitations and contribute meaningfully to society.

He said the institution seeks to provide an educational environment that prepares students not only for their immediate professional needs but also equips them with the skills, confidence and character required for future leadership.

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"You graduate with more than certificates--you leave with courage, resilience, and responsibility," Swaray said.

He challenged the graduates to lead with integrity, serve with humility and pursue excellence without fear, stressing that their professional journey should extend beyond merely finding employment or earning a living.

"Wherever life takes you, remember that you are capable of shaping the future, not just surviving it," he told the graduates.

Swaray also thanked the institution's administration, instructors and support staff for their dedication to advancing the Key Institute's mission.

He extended appreciation to the institution's board, parents, sponsors and other supporters, noting that its progress has resulted from collective efforts.

The graduation also reaffirmed the Key Institute's commitment to vocational and professional education and equipping Liberians with practical skills for employment, entrepreneurship and productive participation in society.

As the graduates move into their respective professional fields, the institution challenged them to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills responsibly and become productive contributors to their communities and Liberia.