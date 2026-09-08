Liberia: PPCC Boss Welcomes Pres. Boakai's Recent Nomination of Board Member

- Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) Executive Director Bodger Scott Johnson has welcomed President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's nomination of Alex Chersia Grant to serve on the Board of Commissioners of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission.

Mr. Johnson pledged his full commitment to working closely with the nominated Board member to advance Liberia's public procurement reforms, with particular emphasis on fully implementing and expanding the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System.

He said the PPCC, under his leadership, will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the successful implementation and expansion of the e-GP System, while continuing to promote transparency, accountability, fairness, competitiveness, and value for money in the procurement of goods, works, and services and the award of government contracts.

The commitment comes amid growing calls from private-sector businesses and users of the e-GP System across 56 ministries, agencies, commissions, and state-owned enterprises to fully utilize the platform for public procurement activities.

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Grant's nomination is part of President Boakai's efforts to fill two vacancies on the PPCC Board created by the deaths of Commissioners Robert Hne Clark and Roosevelt A.K. Woods, who were appointed to the Board in 2023. The nomination is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate and subsequent commissioning by the President.

Part II, Section 6 of the Public Procurement and Concessions Act of 2026 vests the authority to appoint a seven-member Board of Commissioners in the President of Liberia. The Board provides overall leadership and policy direction for the PPCC. Section 6 of the Act states that the "overall leadership of the Commission shall be vested in seven (7) Board of Commissioners appointed in accordance with Section 6 of this Act."

The Board is also responsible for adopting policies and regulations and appointing the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, who oversees the day-to-day administration of the PPCC Secretariat, as provided under Section 5 of the Act.

The Secretariat implements the Commission's policies and administers relevant regulations while reporting to the Board of Commissioners. It also provides technical, professional, research, analytical, and investigative services to the Commission, as well as administrative, secretarial, and other support services.

Over the past several years, the PPCC has undertaken a series of institutional and technological reforms to modernize Liberia's public procurement system. A key component of these reforms has been implementing and expanding the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System. The system is designed to enhance efficiency, transparency, accessibility, competition, and accountability throughout the public procurement cycle.

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With increasing participation from public entities and private-sector suppliers, the PPCC is working to ensure that the e-GP System becomes an integral part of Liberia's public procurement process and contributes to greater integrity, efficiency, and value for money in government contracting.