Uganda: Tayebwa Warns Lyantonde Residents Over Predicted El Niño Rains

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has urged residents of Lyantonde District to prepare for expected El Niño rains, warning that the increased rainfall could cause flooding in the drought-prone district.

Tayebwa said residents should use the anticipated rains to prepare their gardens for the next planting season while taking precautions against possible flooding.

"I encouraged the people of Lyantonde to prepare for the expected El Niño rains, which may cause flooding. I also encouraged them to get their gardens ready for the planting season once the rains begin," Tayebwa said.

He made the remarks while representing President Yoweri Museveni at celebrations marking 138 years of Kinuka Church of Uganda's service to the community in Lyantonde.

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Lyantonde has experienced prolonged dry spells that have affected agricultural production and access to water in some communities.

Tayebwa said the government was implementing projects to expand access to water for domestic consumption and production but urged residents to complement these efforts by adopting modern farming and livestock-rearing practices.

He also encouraged residents to take advantage of the rains to increase agricultural production and improve household incomes.

The Deputy Speaker, however, warned residents to balance preparations for increased rainfall with measures to protect their homes and farms against possible flooding.

Tayebwa also called for community action against the vandalism of electricity infrastructure in the district.

Bishop Gaster Nsereko of West Buganda Diocese, who was the main celebrant at the function, raised concerns over what he described as the high rate of vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

Tayebwa urged residents to identify and report people involved in vandalising electricity lines, warning that the practice could undermine electricity supply and economic activities.

He said existing laws provide for strong punishment for people who vandalise electricity infrastructure and argued that prosecuting offenders would deter others.

"I called upon residents to work together to identify and report such individuals. One or two culprits, when caught and punished, will strongly deter others with similar intentions," he said.

Tayebwa delivered President Museveni's message to Christians during the celebrations.

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Museveni commended the Church of Uganda for its contribution to education, healthcare, economic empowerment and social transformation, noting that faith-based institutions have played a major role in establishing schools, hospitals, universities and charitable institutions across Uganda.

The President also urged Christians and other Ugandans to take advantage of the peace in the country and participate in government programmes aimed at moving households from subsistence production into the money economy.

Tayebwa further commended local leaders, including Kinywamachunda and Birungi Katushabe, for mobilising households and communities to address poverty in Lyantonde.

He said stronger community mobilisation, improved water access and modern farming practices could help households cope with prolonged dry spells and improve their livelihoods.