South Africa: Invoices Reveal Anomalies in the Millions Daybreak Foods Paid to Pic-Linked Law Firm

The DA's call for an SIU probe into the legal fees billed to Daybreak Foods certainly has merit when looking at the invoicing - misconduct so severe that even the business rescue practitioner recommended criminal prosecution and civil recovery.

Reports of conflicts of interest surrounding the law firm chosen by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to investigate wrongdoing at the troubled poultry producer Daybreak Foods are not new. The Sunday Times revealed these ties to then PIC company secretary, Bongani Mathebula, as far back as 6 June 2021.

Mathebula's connection to the firm dates back to September 2017, when she was placed on precautionary suspension over allegations of leaking confidential board documents - charges she denied and was later cleared of before her reinstatement. During that suspension, attorney Pule Malahlela approached her to join his new practice, PJM Attorneys, as an associate. Mathebula claimed she severed ties with Malahlela upon returning to the PIC, despite remaining on the firm's paperwork.

That same firm - which subsequently operated as Malahlela & Co and billed Daybreak under the name Black-White - was nevertheless appointed to investigate corporate misconduct at Daybreak, placing a practice linked to the PIC's own executive at the centre of the probe.

Read more SAA acting CEO Matshela Seshibe responds: Daybreak not linked to suspension August 21, 2026 DA calls for SIU probe

The fallout has led the Democratic Alliance (DA) to demand a formal...