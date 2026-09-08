South African Citrus Exporters Juice Up Their India Ambitions

South Africa's push into India reflects a broader shift across Africa, where citrus growers are expanding production, processing and market access as competition for buyers intensifies.

South Africa has widened its citrus export route into India, giving growers more flexibility to supply a market of 1.47 billion people as African producers look beyond traditional destinations.

The move comes as established exporters diversify their markets and newer citrus operations in Zimbabwe and Botswana expand production, processing and export capacity.

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India approved additional fruit-fly cold-treatment options for fresh South African citrus on 18 August after almost a decade of negotiations between the two countries.

The Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA) and South Africa's Department of Agriculture said the additional protocols would improve fruit quality and give exporters greater logistical flexibility.

South Africa already exports citrus to India, but trade has accelerated sharply. Export volumes rose 85% in 2025, with shipments increasing from just under 4,000 pallets in 2016 to about 54,000 pallets last year, according to the CGA.

India's scale gives the market further importance. Its population is about 1.47 billion, and South Africa's counterseasonal production allows its growers to supply fruit when domestic Indian production is lower.

Tariffs remain a constraint. South African citrus faces Most-Favoured-Nation duties of about 25% to 30% in India, putting it at a disadvantage to southern hemisphere competitors that have...