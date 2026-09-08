West Africa: Nigeria Facilitates Safe Return of Ex-Sierra Leone President

Nigeria has facilitated the safe return of former Sierra Leone President, Ernest Bai Koroma, to the country, following more than two years of temporary relocation to Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who accompanied Koroma to Freetown on the instruction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said his return marked the successful conclusion of a regional diplomatic and confidence-building process.

According to a statement signed by her spokesperson, Dr Magnus Eze, on Sunday, she said Koroma's relocation to Nigeria in January 2024 followed engagements by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) aimed at promoting peace, stability and political understanding in Sierra Leone.

According to her, the process helped create conditions for greater understanding between President Julius Maada Bio and the former president, paving the way for Koroma's temporary stay in Nigeria.

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"His conduct throughout this period reflected restraint, statesmanship, and commitment to a peaceful outcome," Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

The minister noted that during his stay in Nigeria, sustained engagements involving ECOWAS, the Nigerian Government and other stakeholders contributed to resolving issues that had necessitated his relocation.

She expressed appreciation to President Bio, former President Koroma and the people of Sierra Leone for their cooperation and commitment to peace.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria remained committed to regional harmony, constitutional order and democratic stability, expressing confidence that Koroma's return would further strengthen national reconciliation and peace in Sierra Leone.

Authorities welcomed Koroma back home on Sunday after treason charges against him over an alleged coup attempt were dropped.

Koroma had left for Nigeria in 2024, days after being charged with treason and other offences over a deadly 2023 army uprising.

He was welcomed by Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister Mohamed Rahman Swarray and officials from Koroma's party, the opposition All People's Congress (APC).

"Today I have come back home, and I'm happy," Koroma told journalists, smiling.