Tanzania: Kilama - Innovation to Drive Dira 2050

Dar es Salaam — Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, Dr Blandina Kilama, has called for stronger collaboration among the government, private sector, universities, research institutions, investors and innovators to turn Development Vision 2050 into tangible economic transformation.

Speaking at the closing of the 12th Tanzania Innovation Week and the unveiling of the fifth cohort of Funguo Programme investees, Dr Kilama said innovation had become central to national development as countries could no longer rely solely on natural resources, land and labour to achieve sustainable economic growth.

She said the country must increasingly harness knowledge, science and technology to boost productivity, strengthen competitiveness and create value across the economy.

"We need to understand that the next 25 years will largely be informed by the opportunities that are detailed in the Dira 2050," Dr Kilama said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Dr Kilama, the changing nature of global development required Tanzania to shift from dependence on traditional economic resources towards greater use of knowledge and technology.

Dr Kilama also commended UNDP and its partners for implementing the Funguo Innovation Programme, congratulating the fifth cohort of startups and innovative enterprises selected to receive support.

"Funguo has strengthened the innovation ecosystem by enabling startups and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises to access finance, technical assistance, networks and market opportunities that are often very difficult to obtain through conventional channels," she said.

According to Funguo Programmes Manager, Joseph Manirakiza, the fifth cohort attracted 157 applications, which were screened to 50 finalists before 14 investees were selected.

The latest cohort received combined investment of 1.3bn/-, bringing the programme's portfolio to 102 startups with total investments of about 4.4bn/-.

Mr Manirakiza said the programme continued supporting beneficiaries after disbursing grants by providing technical assistance, market linkages, investor connections and visibility for their businesses.

He said the programme had attracted growing interest from young Tanzanians seeking opportunities to develop and scale innovative businesses.

More than 9,000 participants took part in this year's Innovation Week, while more than 55 exhibitions showcased innovative products, services and technologies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation Business Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Manirakiza said the programme's objective was not merely to celebrate innovation, but to connect new ideas and technologies with Tanzania's long-term development agenda.

He said young people had a particularly important role in achieving Dira 2050 because they represented a major part of the country's population and were among the strongest users and developers of emerging technologies.

Meanwhile, European Union Youth Sounding Board member Cecilia Lubango said mechanisms for ensuring young people's participation in national development were equally important.

She said the National Youth Advisory Board, which comprises 24 young people from different parts of the country, including Zanzibar and Pemba, serves as a link between young people and decision-makers.

The board, she said, engages young people across the country to identify their priorities and communicate them to government and development institutions.