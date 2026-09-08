Tanzania: Sendiga Forms Land Disputes Task Force

Morogoro — MOROGORO Regional Commissioner, Ms Queen Sendiga has warned that leaders who fuel land conflicts will face legal action, as she announced plans to establish a task force to speed up the resolution of disputes across the region.

Speaking during the handover ceremony with former Regional Commissioner Adam Malima, who has been transferred to Lindi, Sendiga said she would not allow anyone, regardless of position, to use leadership offices to inflame conflicts, particularly those involving farmers and pastoralists.

She said the task force would help resolve longstanding land disputes, while individuals who deliberately prolong conflicts would be handed over to law enforcement authorities.

"I will not allow anyone, including leaders, to use their positions to fuel conflicts between farmers and pastoralists. We will take action against all those who deliberately fuel land conflicts," Sendiga said.

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She said leaders found to be the source of conflicts would be dealt with in accordance with the law, stressing that no leader has the authority to initiate or deliberately sustain disputes.

"Compliance with the law and integrity among leaders are essential in reducing or ending land conflicts and protecting the rights of citizens," she said.

Drawing on her experience in Manyara Region, Sendiga said some disputes persist because citizens fail to follow established procedures, while dishonest leaders exploit the situation under various pretexts.

"This is something we have the capacity to address. I ask you to take my word for it. I do not want to boast, but we have the ability and the strength to deal with this issue," she said.

She also urged public servants in Morogoro to discharge their responsibilities diligently to ensure effective implementation of government projects and improved service delivery.

Meanwhile, Morogoro CCM Regional Chairman Engineer Joseph Masunga said leaders should stop shielding one another over land conflicts and instead work together to resolve the disputes.

He urged leaders to become part of the solution by cooperating with relevant authorities to restore peace in affected communities.