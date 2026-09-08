Tanzania: Shime Vows Tanzanite Queens Bounce Back

Poland — Tanzanite Queens Head Coach Bakari Shime says Brazil exposed the level his side must reach at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup after Tanzania were beaten 4-1 in their Group B opener at Bielsko-Biala Stadium in Poland.

Shime admitted that the heavy defeat was a painful lesson, but insisted his players could emerge stronger after experiencing the first-hand quality, intensity and pressure of a World Cup match.

It was not the result Tanzania had prepared for, but Shime believes the manner of the defeat has given his technical bench and players a clear picture of what is required at this level.

"The level of our opponents and their experience in this tournament were among the main factors behind the defeat," Shime said, explaining that Brazil immediately tried to suffocate Tanzania's game with relentless pressure.

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Brazil struck inside the opening 15 minutes, putting the Tanzanite Queens under early pressure and forcing them to spend much of the first half fighting to stay in the contest.

Tanzania nevertheless refused to fold and managed to pull a goal back through Winfrida Gerald from the penalty spot.

That goal offered a brief lift, with Shime hoping it would give his players the confidence to reset and play their football.

Instead, Brazil punished Tanzania when opportunities presented themselves.

Shime said his side made several mistakes, including from situations he described as 'halfchances' and Brazil's quality allowed them to turn those openings into goals.

"Some things simply take time and can't be fixed instantly," he said, stressing that the experience of being punished on the world stage could make those lessons easier for the players to understand and correct.

Rather than allowing the defeat to damage the team's confidence, Shime now wants his players to use it as a baseline.

"The players have now experienced the true calibre of this tournament," Shime said, placing the responsibility on the technical bench to restore the team's focus and prepare them for the next challenge.