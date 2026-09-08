Tanzania: Flood-Prone Residents Urged to Relocate

Mwanza — MWANZA district leaders have stepped up preparations for the El Niño rains expected in late September or early October, urging residents in flood-prone areas to take early precautions to protect lives and property.

In Kwimba, District Commissioner, Mr Ng'wilabuzu Ludigija, called on residents living in low-lying areas to relocate or move children and food supplies to safer places if evacuation was not immediately possible.

Speaking yesterday during a nutrition assessment meeting that brought together Ward Executives, religious leaders and experts from various departments, Mr Ludigija urged residents to heed warnings issued by weather forecasting authorities.

"Citizens living in lowland areas should evacuate those areas, and where that is not possible, they should move children and food to safe places," Mr Ludigija said.

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He also directed Ward Executives to ensure schools continued providing nutritious meals to pupils, saying proper nutrition would help improve children's health and learning.

The commissioner warned that heavy rains could increase the risk of disease outbreaks and urged officials to ensure every household had a proper toilet.

At the meeting, Mwanza Regional Medical Officer, Dr Kheri Kagya commended Kwimba District for implementing measures to ensure pupils received meals at school, saying the initiative had helped improve children's health and academic performance.

Kwimba District Nutrition Coordinator, Mr Emma Kalolo said 98 per cent of schools in the district now are providing meals to pupils, contributing to a significant decline in malnutrition.

Meanwhile, Ilemela District has activated disaster preparedness measures following a warning by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) over the possibility of heavy El Niño rains later this year.

District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Committee, Mr Amir Mkalipa chaired a meeting yesterday to review preparedness measures aimed at reducing the impact of floods and other disasters.

Mr Mkalipa directed officials to identify all vulnerable areas and warn residents early, while preparing temporary shelters for families that might need to be evacuated.

"Early preparations are important in ensuring the district does not suffer major damage if the rains cause floods or other disasters," Mr Mkalipa said.

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He also urged residents to store enough food and prioritise crops that could withstand heavy rainfall to minimise disruptions to food supplies.

The district, he said, would intensify environmental sanitation efforts, including clearing drainage channels to reduce flooding in urban areas.

"The cooperation of citizens, leaders and various stakeholders is important in ensuring that these preparations are successful and reduce the potential harm," Mr Mkalipa said.

He further directed the Disaster Committee to expand public education on flood preparedness through various communication channels and ensure adequate stocks of medicines and other essential health supplies were available in case demand rose during emergencies.