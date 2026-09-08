Tanzania: Mnyeti Orders Councils to Clear Contractor Debts

Geita — Newly appointed Geita Regional Commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti, has directed all district councils to clear verified contractor debts, warning that his administration will not tolerate unjustified payment delays.

Mr Mnyeti issued the directive after officially assuming office on September 3, while addressing regional government staff who gathered to welcome him.

He said it was unacceptable for contractors with valid documentation to remain unpaid, saying such delays only fuel unnecessary complaints against the government.

"Directors, I ask you to reduce debts that have no justification. If someone has provided a service worth more than three million shillings, that is a debt within your capacity to pay, so pay it," Mr Mnyeti said.

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He added: "I would not like to hear that someone is demanding 200,000/- from a council when the debt is clear and the person has all the necessary documents. On that, I will not accept excuses."

Mr Mnyeti also directed all district commissioners to spend more time in the field addressing citizens' concerns instead of waiting for visits by senior government leaders, including the Prime Minister.

Drawing on his experience as a former political assistant to the Prime Minister, he said many public grievances should be resolved before reaching national leaders.

"At a public meeting, there may be 3,000 people. When it is time to present their grievances, 2,999 people come forward. Everyone has a complaint. If that happens, it means we are not doing our job," he said.

The regional commissioner urged public servants to understand their responsibilities, identify challenges in their areas and prioritise service delivery.

"Let us listen to the citizens, because at the end of the day, citizens are our employers. If citizens are not satisfied that they are being treated fairly, then whatever you are doing has no meaning," Mr Mnyeti said.

He expressed confidence that Geita had capable public servants and called on them to work together to deliver development projects and improve services.

"Geita has people who are capable of working. The President has brought us together, and we know each other. Let everyone do their job," he said.

Geita Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Mohamed Gombati said regional employees were ready to work with the new commissioner to advance development projects across the region.