Tanzania: Dog Bite Cases Fall By 73pc in Malinyi

Morogoro — Dog-bite cases in Malinyi District, Morogoro Region, have dropped by 73 per cent, from 55 recorded in 2025 to 15 this year, following intensified rabies control measures by the government.

The decline has been linked to free dog vaccinations, surveillance of animals showing signs of rabies and public education campaigns carried out by the Malinyi District Council in collaboration with health and veterinary experts.

Malinyi District Council Vaccination Services Coordinator, Mr Eliesti Mbwambo said the results showed that expanded vaccination programmes and outreach efforts were making a difference.

"It is good news that cases have declined from 55 last year to 15 this year involving residents who were bitten by dogs," Mr Mbwambo said.

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He said improved transport, including vehicles and motorcycles provided to vaccination teams under the government has enabled veterinary officers to reach remote communities and increase vaccination coverage.

Despite the progress, the district has heightened surveillance after residents of Saramiti Hamlet in Kiswago Village, Sofi Ward, reported a cow displaying symptoms suspected to be associated with rabies.

Head of the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Division at Malinyi District Council, Mr Asalom Gapson said veterinary experts responded immediately and carried out a preliminary rapid test on the animal.

"The signs of rabies in cattle are not different from those observed in other animals, including aggression towards other animals and humans, as well as excessive salivation," Mr Gapson said.

He warned that rabies remained a serious threat because the virus attacks the nervous system and can spread to both animals and humans if prompt action is not taken.

"The disease can affect other animals and humans if immediate action is not taken," he said.

Mr Gapson urged residents to report any animal suspected of having rabies, saying vigilance should extend beyond dogs to include cats, sheep and cattle.

He also encouraged residents to take advantage of the government's free vaccination programme.

"We urge residents to turn out in large numbers and bring their animals for vaccination in order to avoid the risk of rabies," he said.

Mr Gapson said Malinyi required continued vigilance because of the close interaction between people, livestock and wildlife from nearby areas, including Nyerere National Park and the Kilombero Valley.

He said the government's One Health approach, which brings together human health and veterinary professionals, had strengthened public education, monitoring of suspected cases and rapid response to outbreaks.

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Malinyi District Executive Director, Mr Jaafari Katimba said the district would continue encouraging residents to report suspected cases promptly and ensure their animals were vaccinated on time.

He said sustained community participation was essential to further reducing dog-bite cases and protecting both public health and livestock from rabies