Tanzania: Mwalimu Relishes Away Draw, Says Still Work to Do

Botswana — Young Africans striker Selemani Mwalimu believes Yanga have put themselves in a strong position to reach the next round of the CAF Champions League after snatching a late draw against Gaborone United at Botswana National Stadium.

Mwalimu struck in stoppage time to earn Yanga a valuable away result, but the forward admitted it was a demanding night against the Botswana side.

"It was an away match, and it was tough, but we managed to get an away goal," Mwalimu said.

The late equaliser brought relief to the Tanzanian champions and, according to Mwalimu, has given Yanga a major advantage ahead of the return leg.

"That means we still have a lot of work to do, but we hold a major advantage to qualify for the next round," he added.

Despite the satisfaction of rescuing the result, Mwalimu was careful not to suggest that the tie is already settled.

His message was clear that the away draw gives Yanga an important platform, but the decisive work remains to be done at home on Saturday