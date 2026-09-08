Tanzania: Perfect Start for Simba, Singida

Lilongwe — Simba and Singida Black Stars made a positive start to their CAF inter-club campaigns, with both recording convincing first-leg victories in their respective preliminaryround ties.

Simba edged Mighty Wanderers FC 1-0 in the CAF Champions League at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi, while Singida Black Stars thrashed South Sudan's Al-Ghazal FC 7-1 in the CAF Confederation Cup at Juba National Stadium.

Simba controlled the opening 15 minutes in Lilongwe and came close to taking the lead in the eighth minute when Neo Maema's corner struck the crossbar, denying the visitors an early opener.

Mighty Wanderers gradually grew into the contest, enjoying more possession towards the end of the first half.

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The home side created two good chances, with Blessings Singini and Timothy Silwinde both coming close, but neither could find the breakthrough.

Simba finally broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute after goalkeeper Mahamadou Kassali's clearance helped launch a swift attack.

Anicet Oura won possession, raced forward and dribbled past the Wanderers defence before firing past goalkeeper Dalitso Khungwa to put Simba ahead.

Wanderers pushed for an equaliser and came close in the 83rd minute when Singini unleashed a powerful effort, but Kassali produced a fine save to keep Simba in front.

Simba nearly doubled their advantage three minutes later, with Ibrahim Doumbia testing Khungwa, but the Wanderers goalkeeper stood firm.

In Juba, Singida Black Stars produced the more emphatic result, sweeping aside Al-Ghazal FC 7-1 to put themselves firmly in control of their Confederation Cup tie.

Mathew Tegisi was the star of the show, scoring a first-half hat-trick as Singida raced into a commanding lead.

Sheikhan Khamis added Singida's fourth before the break, while Jonathan Sowah scored a brace and Henry Davids also scored, giving the Tanzanian side a seven-goal advan tage heading into the return leg.