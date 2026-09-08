Sudan Energy Minister Welcomes Saudi Twaik Group's Interest in Investing in Sudan

The Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Eng. Al-Motasem Ibrahim Ahmed, welcomed Saudi Arabia's Twaik Group's interest in investing in Sudan, affirming that the ministry's doors are open to companies and investment groups seeking to enter the energy and petroleum sector and take advantage of the investment opportunities available in Sudan.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Sunday with a delegation from Saudi Arabia's Twaik Group, headed by the group's Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Sultan Al-Anzi, who was delegated by the group's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sheikh Twaik bin Meqa'ad Al-Otaibe. The meeting discussed investment and cooperation opportunities in the energy, oil and gas sectors.

The delegation presented the group's capabilities and experience across a number of sectors, explaining that Twaik Group comprises 12 companies operating in diverse fields, including oil and gas, contracting, infrastructure, real estate, mining and industrial assets, in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The group also includes Amar United, which operates in the oil and gas and refining sectors, further enhancing prospects for cooperation and investment in Sudan's oil and energy sector.

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The Minister of Energy and Petroleum said Sudan has promising investment opportunities in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas, refining, petroleum services and energy infrastructure. He expressed the ministry's readiness to provide the necessary facilities for investors and to develop partnerships that contribute to supporting the national economy and strengthening Sudan-Saudi cooperation.

For his part, Sheikh Sultan Al-Anzi affirmed Twaik Group's interest in investing in Sudan, noting that the visit was aimed at exploring available investment opportunities and discussing areas of cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and relevant authorities.