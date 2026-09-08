Sudan: Finance Minister - Armed Forces Constitutional Institution Responsible for Protecting Sudan - Rejects Expansion of Arms Embargo

Chairman of the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Minister of Finance, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim Mohamed, affirmed that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) are the national institution constitutionally mandated to protect the country and defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, announcing JEM's rejection of proposals to expand the arms embargo imposed on Darfur to cover all of Sudan.

In a post on his official Facebook page following a meeting in Khartoum on Sunday with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Sudan, Pekka Haavisto, Dr. Gebreil said such a measure would undermine national sovereignty and restrict the Armed Forces' ability to fulfill their constitutional duty to protect the country.

The meeting discussed developments in Sudan, particularly the humanitarian situation and violations against civilians by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

Dr. Gebreil stressed the importance of the international community playing a supportive role in safeguarding Sudan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the legitimacy of its national institutions.

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He also reviewed prospects for the political process and pathways toward peace, stressing the importance of pursuing two complementary tracks simultaneously: the security track based on the Jeddah Declaration, and the political track through an inclusive Sudanese dialogue that excludes no one.

He called on the United Nations to welcome and support the Sudanese dialogue initiative and to work with Sudanese stakeholders to develop it into an inclusive, Sudanese-owned political process that would bring an end to the war and lay the foundations for sustainable peace and a stable state.

Dr. Gebreil reaffirmed the movement's commitment to integrating its forces into the Sudanese Armed Forces, stressing the importance of integrating all armed forces into a unified national army.