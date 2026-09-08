Sudan: TSC President Meets UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Sudan

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Sunday at his office in the Republican Palace with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Sudan, Pekka Haavisto.

The meeting discussed the overall situation in Sudan, efforts to strengthen security and stability, and the achievement of comprehensive peace in the country.

In a press statement, Haavisto said: "I conveyed important messages concerning de-escalation and the protection of civilians. We also look forward to continuing our meetings with a view to achieving the exchange of prisoners and civilian detainees, in close cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)."

Haavisto stressed that dialogue was the path to achieving sustainable peace and reaching a comprehensive ceasefire. He expressed his readiness to cooperate and engage in close dialogue with all Sudanese parties and stakeholders, and to work with partners in the Quintet to advance the political process and ensure that it is inclusive, comprehensive and responsive to the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

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He also stressed the importance of holding unified examinations across the country, describing the issue as a major concern for the international community. The United Nations, he said, was working closely with UNICEF to safeguard children's fundamental right to sit for accredited examinations across Sudan.

Haavisto concluded his remarks by praising reconstruction efforts, saying: "I can see and observe many construction and reconstruction works bringing life back to normal in this city."