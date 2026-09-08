Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets ICGLR Delegation

7 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

President of Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Sunday with a delegation from the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), headed by the organization's Secretary-General, Joël Kianda.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem.

In a press statement, the ICGLR Secretary-General said the organization regarded Sudan as an important and pivotal country in Africa, describing the meeting with the TSC President as fruitful and constructive, particularly in light of Sudan's contribution to advancing African issues.

He stressed that Sudan believed in the need to resolve African problems within the African framework, away from international interference.

Kianda said the meeting also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, foremost among them the importance of sustaining security and stability in the Great Lakes region and the wider region.

He said the ICGLR had confidence that the region was in safe hands and that Sudan was on the right path, reaffirming the organization's support for Sudan during the current critical phase until peace and stability are achieved throughout the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

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