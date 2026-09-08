East Africa: Sudan Defence Minister Meets Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and State Minister for Defence

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, received the Defence Minister Hassan Daoud Kabron Kayan and his accompanying delegation at his office on Sunday during the minister's visit to Qatar.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop bilateral cooperation. A number of senior officers and officials from both sides attended the meeting.

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence said he had discussed bilateral relations with Sudanese Defence Minister Hassan Daoud Kabron and ways to enhance joint cooperation in the defence field.

In a post on X, he added: "We also discussed the latest developments in the region in light of the current regional security developments."