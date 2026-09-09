Sudan: Violence Erupts in Kalma Camp Following Deadly Shooting

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The security situation inside Kalma Camp remains tense and unstable following the killing of Abdelhafiz Yagoub, which occurred yesterday in Kalma Valley, north of the camp. According to information received from our sources, the alleged perpetrator, known as "Monaco," is reported to lead a group of unruly youths.

The unrest reportedly began in Center 5 and subsequently spread to Center 7, accompanied by indiscriminate gunfire that caused widespread fear and panic among residents. According to our sources, the killing and the subsequent gunfire led to escalating tensions inside the camp, and the deteriorating security situation forced a number of residents to leave their areas.

As the situation escalated, a number of camp residents staged protests in front of the camp administration offices. Reports indicate that the offices were set on fire, while gunfire and unrest continued in parts of the camp.

Information received also indicates that a woman from the camp died after being struck by a stray bullet, further raising serious concerns about the safety and protection of civilians -- particularly women, children, and other groups especially vulnerable to harm amid the ongoing security breakdown.

As of the time of preparing this update, the situation inside Kalma Camp remains unstable, with concerns that the violence could escalate further and result in additional casualties if the gunfire continues and tensions are not brought under control.