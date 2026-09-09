Congo-Kinshasa: U.S. Copper Imports From Congo Hit Record in July 2026

US imports of refined copper from the Democratic Republic of Congo reached a record in July as manufacturers turned to cheaper African metal and traders moved shipments ahead of possible changes to US tariffs. Deliveries from Congo reached 53,290 metric tons, giving the country 23.9% of US copper imports for the month.

Total US copper imports exceeded 220,000 tons for the first time. The increase marks a change in Congo's role in the market: the US imported less than 32,000 tons from the country during all of 2024. Congo, the world's second-largest copper producer, has increased output and now has more refined metal available for export.

Congolese copper is gaining buyers even though no brands from the country are approved for delivery against COMEX futures contracts. US consumers including copper rod mills and tube manufacturers are buying the metal in the physical market instead. Congolese cathode is priced against the London Metal Exchange benchmark and can trade at discounts of $550 to $800 a ton to account for freight and other costs.

That discount became more important as COMEX copper traded $400 to $600 a ton above LME prices at points during the summer. Improved quality has also increased acceptance of Congolese metal among US industrial buyers.

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The shift is changing Congo's export flows. China's imports from the country fell 4.3% during the first 7 months of 2026. In July, China bought 95,778 tons of Congolese copper, giving Congo 39.4% of Chinese imports, its lowest share since October, though it remained China's largest supplier.

Key Takeaways

The record shipments show that Congo is becoming more important to the US copper supply chain even without COMEX-approved brands. That distinction matters because COMEX approval is mainly important for metal that traders want to deliver against futures contracts. Manufacturers can still buy non-approved copper directly if it meets their technical requirements, and the price gap this year has given them an incentive to do so. Congo's metal can be priced from the LME benchmark at a discount, while COMEX-approved copper carried a premium of as much as $600 a ton during the summer. For buyers using large volumes, that difference can reduce raw-material costs. The trend also gives Congo another market at a time when its copper output is rising. China remains its main customer, but larger US purchases reduce reliance on one destination and increase competition for Congolese supply. Copper demand is also expected to rise from power grids, electric vehicles and data centres, making access to refined metal more important for industrial economies. The main question is whether the US buying continues after tariff concerns ease and COMEX-LME price gaps narrow. If it does, Congo could become a regular supplier to US manufacturers rather than a source used mainly when pricing conditions create an opening.